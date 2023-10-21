MAC rivals will battle when the Toledo Rockets (6-1) meet the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-1). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Toledo vs. Miami (OH)? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Toledo vs. Miami (OH)?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Miami (OH) 29, Toledo 21

Miami (OH) 29, Toledo 21 Toledo has not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

The Rockets have played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Miami (OH) has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The RedHawks have entered two games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and are in those contests.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Rockets a 55.6% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (OH) (+1.5)



Miami (OH) (+1.5) Toledo has one win against the spread in six games this year.

In 2023, the Rockets are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more (in five chances).

Miami (OH) owns a record of 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the RedHawks have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Toledo vs. Miami (OH) matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) This season, four of Toledo's seven games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points.

This season, three of Miami (OH)'s games have finished with a combined score higher than 46.5 points.

The point total for the contest of 46.5 is 22 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Toledo (36.9 points per game) and Miami (OH) (31.6 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Toledo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51 52.2 49.8 Implied Total AVG 32.8 33.3 32.3 ATS Record 1-5-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Miami (OH)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.3 42.5 45.9 Implied Total AVG 28.5 25 29.2 ATS Record 5-1-0 1-0-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 0-1-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 1-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.