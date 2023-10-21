Best Bets & Odds for the Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game – Saturday, October 21
MAC rivals will battle when the Toledo Rockets (6-1) meet the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-1). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Toledo vs. Miami (OH)?
When and Where is Toledo vs. Miami (OH)?
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Ohio
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Miami (OH) 29, Toledo 21
- Toledo has not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.
- The Rockets have played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.
- Miami (OH) has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The RedHawks have entered two games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and are in those contests.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Rockets a 55.6% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Miami (OH) (+1.5)
- Toledo has one win against the spread in six games this year.
- In 2023, the Rockets are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Miami (OH) owns a record of 5-1-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the RedHawks have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (46.5)
- This season, four of Toledo's seven games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points.
- This season, three of Miami (OH)'s games have finished with a combined score higher than 46.5 points.
- The point total for the contest of 46.5 is 22 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Toledo (36.9 points per game) and Miami (OH) (31.6 points per game).
Splits Tables
Toledo
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51
|52.2
|49.8
|Implied Total AVG
|32.8
|33.3
|32.3
|ATS Record
|1-5-0
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|3-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Miami (OH)
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.3
|42.5
|45.9
|Implied Total AVG
|28.5
|25
|29.2
|ATS Record
|5-1-0
|1-0-0
|4-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|0-1-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|1-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
