Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 21, when the Miami (OH) RedHawks and Toledo Rockets square off at 4:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the RedHawks. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (OH) (+1.5) Over (46.5) Miami (OH) 29, Toledo 22

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rockets' implied win probability is 57.4%.

The Rockets have won once against the spread this season.

Toledo has yet to cover the spread when they are at least 1.5-point favorites (0-5).

Out of six Rockets games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

Toledo games have had an average of 51 points this season, 4.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the RedHawks based on the moneyline is 47.6%.

The RedHawks have a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Miami (OH) has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of the RedHawks' six games with a set total.

Miami (OH) games this year have averaged a total of 45.3 points, 1.2 less than the point total in this matchup.

Rockets vs. RedHawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 36.9 20.6 44 21 27.3 20 Miami (OH) 31.6 19.1 44.5 10 26.4 22.8

