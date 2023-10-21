The Toledo Rockets (6-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium in a MAC showdown.

Toledo sports the 41st-ranked defense this season (337.3 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 18th-best with a tally of 459.3 yards per game. Miami (OH) ranks 81st with 375.4 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 36th with 333.1 total yards allowed per game on defense.

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

Toledo Miami (OH) 459.3 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.4 (64th) 337.3 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.1 (61st) 244.0 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.3 (60th) 215.3 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.1 (86th) 11 (93rd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (51st) 11 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (109th)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has thrown for 1,259 yards, completing 64.4% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 438 yards (62.6 ypg) on 68 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has racked up 792 yards on 107 carries while finding paydirt eight times as a runner.

Junior Vandeross III's leads his squad with 377 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 26 receptions (out of 41 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 347 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Larry Stephens has a total of 158 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has 1,455 passing yards, or 207.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61% of his passes and has tossed 14 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 18.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

The team's top rusher, Rashad Amos, has carried the ball 87 times for 358 yards (51.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Kenny Tracy has run for 168 yards across 30 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Gage Larvadain has hauled in 504 receiving yards on 24 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Joe Wilkins has racked up 325 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 23 receptions.

Cade McDonald has racked up 246 reciving yards (35.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

