The Toledo Rockets (6-1) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-1) will meet in a matchup of MAC teams on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Rockets favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Miami (OH) matchup.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Toledo has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockets have been favored by 1.5 points or more this season five times and failed to cover in all five.

Miami (OH) has put together a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this season.

The RedHawks have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Toledo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +140 Bet $100 to win $140

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.