The Toledo Rockets (6-1) take the 18th-ranked scoring offense in college football into a matchup with the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-1), who have the No. 25 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Rockets are only 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is 47.5 in this game.

Offensively, Toledo has been a top-25 unit, ranking 18th-best in the FBS by putting up 459.3 yards per game. The defense ranks 40th (337.3 yards allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Miami (OH) is putting up 375.4 total yards per contest (83rd-ranked). It ranks 35th in the FBS defensively (333.1 total yards given up per game).

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Fred C. Yager Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Toledo vs Miami (OH) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Toledo -1.5 -115 -105 47.5 -110 -110 -135 +110

Toledo Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Rockets rank worst with 477.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 59th by surrendering 362.7 total yards per game over their last three games.

Over the Rockets' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 94th in scoring offense (29.7 points per game) and 69th in scoring defense (21 points per game surrendered).

In terms of passing offense, Toledo ranks -35-worst with 195.3 passing yards per game over its last three contests. On defense, it ranks 87th by giving up 189.3 passing yards per game over its last three games.

Over the last three games, the Rockets have a top-25 run offense, ranking sixth-best with 282 rushing yards per game. Things haven't gone so well defensively, as they've allowed 173.3 rushing yards per game (-44-worst) over the previous three contests.

The Rockets have no wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their past three contests.

Toledo has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Week 8 MAC Betting Trends

Toledo Betting Records & Stats

Toledo is 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockets have not covered the spread this season (0-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Four of Toledo's six games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Toledo has won all five of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Toledo has won all five games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rockets have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn leads Toledo with 1,259 yards (179.9 ypg) on 103-of-160 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 438 rushing yards on 68 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Peny Boone, has carried the ball 107 times for 792 yards (113.1 per game), scoring eight times.

Junior Vandeross III's team-high 377 yards as a receiver have come on 26 receptions (out of 41 targets) with one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has caught 25 passes for 347 yards (49.6 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Larry Stephens' 15 catches have turned into 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Judge Culpepper paces the team with five sacks, and also has four TFL and 19 tackles.

Nate Bauer is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 38 tackles and one interception.

Maxen Hook has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 19 tackles and two passes defended.

