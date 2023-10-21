Best Bets & Odds for the Tulane vs. North Texas Game – Saturday, October 21
The No. 23 Tulane Green Wave (5-1) face an AAC matchup against the North Texas Mean Green (3-3). For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is Tulane vs. North Texas?
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Tulane 43, North Texas 17
- Tulane has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.
- The Green Wave have played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- North Texas has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.
- The Mean Green have played as an underdog of +775 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Green Wave have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this contest.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Tulane (-20.5)
- Against the spread, Tulane is 3-2-0 this year.
- In 2023, the Green Wave are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.
- In North Texas' six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (63.5)
- No Tulane game this season has ended with a higher combined score than Saturday's over/under of 63.5 points.
- In the North Texas' six games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 63.5.
- The point total for the contest of 63.5 is 2.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Tulane (30 points per game) and North Texas (35.7 points per game).
Splits Tables
Tulane
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.9
|57.5
|51
|Implied Total AVG
|32.8
|35.3
|29
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-4-0
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|2-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
North Texas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|61.2
|62.5
|59.8
|Implied Total AVG
|34.8
|36
|33.7
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-1
|1-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.