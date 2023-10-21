The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-2) and Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-2) will face each other in a clash of Big 12 opponents at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: West Virginia 29, Oklahoma State 21

West Virginia 29, Oklahoma State 21 West Virginia has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Mountaineers have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Oklahoma State has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won twice.

This season, the Cowboys have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mountaineers have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: West Virginia (-3)



West Virginia (-3) West Virginia is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 3-2-0 this season.

The Cowboys have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) West Virginia and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 49.5 points three times this season.

There have been three Oklahoma State games that have finished with a combined score higher than 49.5 points this season.

West Virginia averages 28.5 points per game against Oklahoma State's 26, amounting to five points over the matchup's over/under of 49.5.

Splits Tables

West Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.9 55 49.8 Implied Total AVG 34.2 38.5 31.3 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

Oklahoma State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.3 52.2 45 Implied Total AVG 27.6 30 24 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 2-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.