Blue Jackets vs. Wild Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 21
The Minnesota Wild (2-2) square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (2-2) at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild fell to the Los Angeles Kings 7-3 in their most recent game, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which club we project to pick up the victory in Saturday's game.
Blue Jackets vs. Wild Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final result of Wild 4, Blue Jackets 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Wild (-225)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blue Jackets vs Wild Additional Info
Blue Jackets Splits and Trends
- The Blue Jackets (25-48-9 overall) posted a record of 10-9-19 in contests that required OT last season.
- In the 26 games Columbus played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 32 points.
- Last season the Blue Jackets registered only one goal in 15 games, and they finished 0-14-1.
- When Columbus scored two goals last season, they amassed three points (0-18-3 record).
- The Blue Jackets picked up 55 points in their 38 games when they scored more than two goals.
- Columbus scored a lone power-play goal in 23 games last season and recorded 24 points.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, Columbus was 7-11-1 (15 points).
- The Blue Jackets' opponents had more shots in 60 games last season. The Blue Jackets went 18-35-7 in those contests (43 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|23rd
|2.91
|Goals Scored
|2.6
|30th
|6th
|2.67
|Goals Allowed
|4.01
|31st
|18th
|30.9
|Shots
|29.3
|26th
|16th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|35.4
|31st
|15th
|21.43%
|Power Play %
|18.3%
|26th
|10th
|82.03%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.11%
|25th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Blue Jackets vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.