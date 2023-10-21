The Youngstown State Penguins (3-3) hit the road for an MVFC battle against the Illinois State Redbirds (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium.

On offense, Youngstown State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 14th-best in the FCS by averaging 35.0 points per game. The Penguins rank 55th on defense (25.7 points allowed per game). Illinois State has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 21st-best in points per game (33.5) and eighth-best in points surrendered per game (16.0).

Youngstown State vs. Illinois State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Youngstown State vs. Illinois State Key Statistics

Youngstown State Illinois State 414.3 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.7 (34th) 329.7 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.2 (17th) 181.2 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.0 (20th) 233.2 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.7 (43rd) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has 1,322 pass yards for Youngstown State, completing 70.5% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 78 rushing yards (13.0 ypg) on 30 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Tyshon King has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 483 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

This season, Dra Rushton has carried the ball 66 times for 279 yards (46.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver has hauled in 32 catches for 413 yards (68.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

C.J. Charleston has put together a 309-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 21 passes on 22 targets.

Max Tomczak has compiled 19 catches for 290 yards, an average of 48.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has racked up 1,290 yards on 70.2% passing while recording nine touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 142 yards with one score.

Mason Blakemore is his team's leading rusher with 54 carries for 428 yards, or 71.3 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well.

Cole Mueller has taken 57 carries and totaled 240 yards with four touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz leads his team with 479 receiving yards on 34 catches with four touchdowns.

Cam Grandy has recorded 304 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 31 receptions.

Eddie Kasper's 22 targets have resulted in 27 receptions for 225 yards and one touchdown.

