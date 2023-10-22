Will Alex DeBrincat Score a Goal Against the Flames on October 22?
Should you bet on Alex DeBrincat to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17 if he scores a goal)
DeBrincat stats and insights
- In three of five games this season, DeBrincat has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
- On the power play, DeBrincat has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- He has a 35.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 16 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
