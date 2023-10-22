Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Cooper's stats below.

In the passing game, Cooper has been targeted 39 times, with season stats of 367 yards on 22 receptions (16.7 per catch) and one TD.

Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Nir - Rest

The Browns have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Cedric Tillman (FP/hip): 1 Rec; 5 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Harrison Bryant (DNP/hip): 3 Rec; 7 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 7 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Cooper 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 39 22 367 62 1 16.7

Cooper Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0

