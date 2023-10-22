Will Amari Cooper cash his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Cleveland Browns play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Amari Cooper score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a TD)

Cooper's 367 yards receiving (73.4 per game) top the Browns. He has been targeted 39 times, and has 22 receptions plus one TD.

In one of five games this year, Cooper has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Amari Cooper Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0

