Will Amari Cooper Score a Touchdown Against the Colts in Week 7?
Will Amari Cooper cash his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Cleveland Browns play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.
Will Amari Cooper score a touchdown against the Colts?
Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a TD)
- Cooper's 367 yards receiving (73.4 per game) top the Browns. He has been targeted 39 times, and has 22 receptions plus one TD.
- In one of five games this year, Cooper has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.
Amari Cooper Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|7
|3
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|10
|7
|90
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|8
|7
|116
|1
|Week 4
|Ravens
|6
|1
|16
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|8
|4
|108
|0
