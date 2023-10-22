Amari Cooper vs. Julius Brents: Week 7 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
When the Cleveland Browns meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, Amari Cooper will face a Colts pass defense featuring Julius Brents. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, continue reading.
Browns vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS
Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts
|42.7
|8.5
|39
|97
|8.87
Amari Cooper vs. Julius Brents Insights
Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense
- Amari Cooper leads his squad with 367 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 receptions (out of 39 targets) and scored one touchdown.
- In terms of passing yards, Cleveland has the fewest in the NFL, with 864 (172.8 per game).
- The Browns' scoring average on offense is just 19 points per game, 28th in the NFL.
- Cleveland ranks 14th in the league in pass rate, averaging 34.4 pass attempts per contest (172 total pass attempts).
- In the red zone, the Browns are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking worst in the NFL with nine total red-zone pass attempts (40.9% red-zone pass rate).
Julius Brents & the Colts' Defense
- Julius Brents has a team-leading one interception to go along with 24 tackles and three passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Indianapolis is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL with 1,462 (243.7 per game). It also ranks 22nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.8).
- This year, the Colts' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 24th in the NFL with 25.3 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 28th with 2,143 total yards allowed (357.2 per game).
- Indianapolis has allowed four players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Colts have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Amari Cooper vs. Julius Brents Advanced Stats
|Amari Cooper
|Julius Brents
|Rec. Targets
|39
|17
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|22
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|16.7
|13
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|367
|24
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|73.4
|6
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|62
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|2
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|1
|Interceptions
