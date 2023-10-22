On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the Calgary Flames. Is Andrew Copp going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

Copp has scored in two of five games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 4.0 shots per game, and converts 15.0% of them.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 16 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

