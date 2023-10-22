The Cleveland Browns (3-2) visit the Indianapolis Colts (3-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

How to Watch Browns vs. Colts

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

Browns Insights

This year, the Browns rack up 6.3 fewer points per game (19) than the Colts give up (25.3).

The Browns collect 37.4 fewer yards per game (319.8) than the Colts allow per outing (357.2).

Cleveland rushes for 147 yards per game, 33.5 more than the 113.5 Indianapolis allows per contest.

The Browns have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Colts have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Browns Away Performance

Cleveland picked up 202.1 passing yards per game in away games last season (0.5 fewer than overall), and conceded 183.9 away from home (12.3 fewer than overall).

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 Tennessee W 27-3 CBS 10/1/2023 Baltimore L 28-3 CBS 10/15/2023 San Francisco W 19-17 FOX 10/22/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS 10/29/2023 at Seattle - FOX 11/5/2023 Arizona - CBS 11/12/2023 at Baltimore - FOX

