The Indianapolis Colts (3-3) host the Cleveland Browns (3-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Browns and Colts can be found in this article before they square off on Sunday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Browns vs. Colts Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Browns 3.5 40.5 -175 +145

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Browns vs. Colts Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland's games this season have had an average of 39.5 points, one fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Browns have covered the spread three times in five games with a set spread.

The Browns have been moneyline favorites just twice before this season and they split the two games.

Cleveland has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have combined with their opponents to score more than 40.5 points in five of six games this season.

Indianapolis' average game total this season has been 43.6, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Colts are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Colts have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won twice.

Indianapolis has a record of 1-2 when it is set as an underdog of +145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Browns vs. Colts Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Browns 19 28 15.4 1 39.5 1 5 Colts 23.3 9 25.3 24 43.6 5 6

Browns vs. Colts Betting Insights & Trends

Browns

Cleveland has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.

In its past three contests, Cleveland has not hit the over.

The Browns have put up just 18 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 3.6 per game), while the Colts have been outscored by opponents by 12 total points (two per game).

Colts

Indianapolis has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.

The Colts have hit the over twice in their past three contests.

The Browns have totaled only 18 more points than their opponents this season (3.6 per game), while the Colts have been outscored by 12 total points (two per game).

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.5 39.8 38.5 Implied Team Total AVG 21.2 21.5 20 ATS Record 3-2-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-1 0-3-1 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-1 0-0

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.6 44.5 42.7 Implied Team Total AVG 23 23 23 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-2 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.