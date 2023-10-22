On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Calgary Flames. Is Daniel Sprong going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sprong stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Sprong has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

Sprong has no points on the power play.

Sprong averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.