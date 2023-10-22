The Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to meet in a Week 7 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will David Njoku score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will David Njoku score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a TD)

Njoku has hauled in 19 balls (on 22 targets) for 162 yards (32.4 per game) this year.

Having played five games this year, Njoku has not had a TD reception.

David Njoku Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 24 0

