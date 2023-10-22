Will Dylan Larkin find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings square off against the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Larkin stats and insights

Larkin has scored in two of five games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.

Larkin has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.

He takes 5.0 shots per game, and converts 8.0% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.