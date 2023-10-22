At Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 22, the Philadelphia Eagles play the Miami Dolphins, kicking off at 8:20 PM ET. The Dolphins should win, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to find more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Eagles have the 15th-ranked defense this season (20.7 points allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking fifth-best with 25.8 points per game. The Dolphins' offense has been thriving, compiling 498.7 total yards per contest (best) this season. On defense, they rank 20th by giving up 343.7 total yards per game.

Eagles vs. Dolphins Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Dolphins (+3) Over (51.5) Dolphins 28, Eagles 27

Eagles Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 60.0%.

Philadelphia has put together a 3-2-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread three times this season (3-2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Philadelphia games have gone over the point total three out of six times this season.

The over/under in this game is 51.5 points, six higher than the average total in Eagles games this season.

Dolphins Betting Info

The Dolphins have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has covered five times in six chances against the spread this year.

The Dolphins have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

In 2023, four Miami games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 2.7 points higher than the average scoring total for Dolphins games (48.8).

Eagles vs. Dolphins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Philadelphia 25.8 20.7 34 29.5 21.8 16.3 Miami 37.2 26 47.7 19 26.7 33

