Elijah Moore has a good matchup when his Cleveland Browns meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts give up 243.7 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.

Moore has a 167-yard year on 21 catches so far. He has been targeted on 36 occasions, and averages 33.4 yards.

Moore vs. the Colts

Moore vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 84 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 84 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Seven players have hauled in a TD pass against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 243.7 passing yards the Colts give up per contest makes them the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Colts have put up seven touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Colts' defense is 11th in the NFL in that category.

Browns Player Previews

Elijah Moore Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 39.5 (-118)

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet two times in five games this season.

Moore has been targeted on 36 of his team's 172 passing attempts this season (20.9% target share).

He has been targeted 36 times, averaging 4.6 yards per target (121st in NFL).

Moore does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Moore has been targeted two times in the red zone (22.2% of his team's nine red zone pass attempts).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 9 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

