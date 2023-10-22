Will Harrison Bryant Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Harrison Bryant did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up with the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Seeking Bryant's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Bryant has been targeted six times, with season stats of seven yards on three receptions (2.3 per catch) and one TD. He also has three carries for six yards.
Harrison Bryant Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- The Browns have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Cedric Tillman (FP/hip): 1 Rec; 5 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Amari Cooper (DNP/nir - rest): 22 Rec; 367 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 7 Injury Reports
Browns vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Bryant 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|6
|3
|7
|3
|1
|2.3
Bryant Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|2
|2
|5
|1
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|1
|0
|0
|0
