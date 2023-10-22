The Detroit Red Wings, J.T. Compher included, will meet the Calgary Flames on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Compher available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

J.T. Compher vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Compher Season Stats Insights

Compher's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:30 per game on the ice, is +3.

Compher has a goal in one of his five games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In three of five games this season, Compher has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Compher has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of five games played.

Compher's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Compher having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Compher Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 5 Games 3 4 Points 2 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.