When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, will Jake Walman light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

Walman is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

Walman has picked up two assists on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

