James Mitchell was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions' Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Mitchell's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the air last year, Mitchell was targeted 11 times, with season stats of 113 yards on 11 receptions (10.3 per catch) and one TD.

James Mitchell Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Lions this week: Sam LaPorta (LP/calf): 29 Rec; 325 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 7 Injury Reports

Lions vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Mitchell 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 11 113 62 1 10.3

Mitchell Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Dolphins 1 1 14 0 Week 9 Packers 2 2 8 1 Week 10 @Bears 1 1 4 0 Week 12 Bills 1 1 22 0 Week 15 @Jets 2 2 12 0 Week 16 @Panthers 2 2 31 0 Week 17 Bears 1 1 15 0 Week 18 @Packers 1 1 7 0

