Jared Goff has a difficult matchup when his Detroit Lions play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens allow 163.2 passing yards per game, second-best in the NFL.

This season, Goff has passed for 1,618 yards (269.7 per game), going 141-for-203 (69.5%) and amassing 11 TDs with three picks. Goff has also contributed via the running game, recording 15 rushing yards (2.5 per game) and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Goff vs. the Ravens

Goff vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 217 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 217 PASS YPG / PASS TD Baltimore has not allowed an opposing quarterback to register 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

Three players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed one player to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in an outing against the Ravens this season.

The pass defense of the Ravens is giving up 163.2 yards per game this season, which ranks second in the NFL.

So far this year, the Ravens have surrendered four passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks first in the league.

Jared Goff Passing Props vs. the Ravens

Passing Yards: 240.5 (-115)

240.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+130)

Goff Passing Insights

Goff has exceeded his passing yards prop total twice in six chances.

The Lions pass on 52.1% of their plays and run on 47.9%. They are fifth in NFL play in points scored.

Goff's 8 yards per attempt rank third in the league.

Goff has thrown for a touchdown in all six games this year, with more than one TD pass three times.

He has 13 total touchdowns this season (65.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

Goff has attempted 17 passes in the red zone (28.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Goff's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 30-for-44 / 353 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 20-for-28 / 236 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 19-for-28 / 210 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/24/2023 Week 3 22-for-33 / 243 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 28-for-35 / 323 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

