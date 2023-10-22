Josh Reynolds has a difficult matchup when his Detroit Lions play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens give up 163.2 passing yards per game, second-best in the league.

Reynolds has picked up 341 receiving yards (68.2 per game) and three receiving TDs, hauling in 19 balls on 27 targets.

Reynolds vs. the Ravens

Reynolds vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games One player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Baltimore in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have allowed three opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Reynolds will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this week. The Ravens give up 163.2 passing yards per contest.

The Ravens' defense is first in the league by allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (four total passing TDs).

Josh Reynolds Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-111)

Reynolds Receiving Insights

Reynolds has 13.3% of his team's target share (27 targets on 203 passing attempts).

He has 341 receiving yards on 27 targets to rank seventh in league play with 12.6 yards per target.

Reynolds has had a touchdown catch in two of five games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

He has three total touchdowns this season (15.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

Reynolds has been targeted three times in the red zone (17.6% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts).

Reynolds' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 3 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 3 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 5 REC / 66 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 4 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

