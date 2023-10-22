Will Josh Reynolds get into the end zone when the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens come together in Week 7 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Josh Reynolds score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds' stat line this campaign displays 19 catches for 341 yards and three scores. He puts up 68.2 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 27 times.

Reynolds has had a touchdown catch in two of five games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

Josh Reynolds Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 4 80 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 66 2 Week 4 @Packers 6 3 69 0 Week 5 Panthers 5 4 76 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 3 50 0

