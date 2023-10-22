Will Justin Holl Score a Goal Against the Flames on October 22?
Can we expect Justin Holl lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150 if he scores a goal)
Holl stats and insights
- Holl is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- Holl has no points on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 16 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
