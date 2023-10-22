According to our computer model, the Baltimore Ravens will defeat the Detroit Lions when they play at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, October 22 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Ravens have the 15th-ranked offense this year (22.2 points per game), and they've been better on defense, ranking fourth-best with just 15.2 points allowed per game. The Lions' offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as they rank third-best in the NFL with 383.7 total yards per game. In terms of defense, they are ceding 285.8 total yards per game, which ranks seventh.

Lions vs. Ravens Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Ravens (-3) Toss Up (43) Ravens 24, Lions 18

Lions Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lions have a 42.6% chance to win.

Detroit has put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lions have won their only game this year when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

In Detroit's six contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

This season, Lions games have resulted in an average scoring total of 46.4, which is 3.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Ravens Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Ravens a 61.5% chance to win.

Baltimore has covered four times in six games with a spread this season.

The Ravens have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Games featuring Baltimore have hit the over just once this season.

Ravens games this season have posted an average total of 42.1, which is 0.9 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Lions vs. Ravens 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Baltimore 22.2 15.2 22 15.5 22.3 15 Detroit 28 18.8 31 22.3 25 15.3

