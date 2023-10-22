At M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens play Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in a matchup featuring two of the biggest stars in football on offense, beginning at 1:00 PM ET.

Before making a player prop bet, keep reading for player props for the top performers in this outing between the Ravens and the Lions.

Sign up to bet on the Ravens-Lions matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jahmyr Gibbs Touchdown Odds

Gibbs Odds to Score First TD: +550

Gibbs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

Lamar Jackson Touchdown Odds

Jackson Odds to Score First TD: +600

Jackson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +310

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Kalif Raymond - - 18.5 (-113) Jared Goff 238.5 (-113) - - Josh Reynolds - - 33.5 (-113) Jameson Williams - - 16.5 (-113) Amon-Ra St. Brown - - 71.5 (-113) Jahmyr Gibbs - 58.5 (-113) 20.5 (-113) Sam LaPorta - - 42.5 (-113)

More Ravens Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Nelson Agholor - - 23.5 (-113) Mark Andrews - - 53.5 (-113) Odell Beckham Jr. - - 22.5 (-113) Gus Edwards - 42.5 (-113) - Zay Flowers - - 57.5 (-113) Justice Hill - 26.5 (-113) - Lamar Jackson 212.5 (-113) 55.5 (-113) -

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.