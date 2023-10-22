Lions vs. Ravens Injury Report — Week 7
Scan the injury report for the Detroit Lions (5-1), which currently has 11 players listed on it, as the Lions prepare for their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, October 22 at 1:00 PM .
The Lions are coming off of a 20-6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Ravens beat the Tennessee Titans 24-16 in their most recent game.
Detroit Lions Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|David Montgomery
|RB
|Ribs
|Out
|Craig Reynolds
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jonah Jackson
|OG
|Ankle
|Out
|Josh Paschal
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jerry Jacobs
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|WR
|NIR - Personal
|Out
|James Mitchell
|TE
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brian Branch
|DB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kevon Seymour
|CB
|Ankle
|Out
|Marcus Williams
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Malik Harrison
|LB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Jayson Oweh
|OLB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jadeveon Clowney
|OLB
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Brent Urban
|DE
|Neck
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Lions vs. Ravens Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Info: FOX
Lions Season Insights
- The Lions' offense has been thriving, racking up 383.7 total yards per game (third-best) this season. Defensively, they rank seventh by surrendering 285.8 total yards per game.
- The Lions' offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as they rank fourth-best in the NFL with 28.0 points per contest. In terms of defense, they are allowing 18.8 points per game, which ranks ninth.
- The Lions' pass offense has been excelling, putting up 259.5 passing yards per contest (fourth-best) this season. On defense, they rank 18th by allowing 221.2 passing yards per game.
- Detroit has been excelling on run defense, allowing only 64.7 rushing yards per game (best). On offense, it ranks eighth in the NFL by putting up 124.2 rushing yards per game.
- After forcing eight turnovers (12th in NFL) and turning the ball over six times (seventh in NFL) this season, the Lions have the 13th-ranked turnover margin of +2.
Lions vs. Ravens Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Ravens (-3)
- Moneyline: Ravens (-160), Lions (+135)
- Total: 43 points
