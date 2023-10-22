How to Watch Lions vs. Ravens on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 7
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions (5-1) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Lions
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: FOX
Lions Insights
- This year the Lions score 12.8 more points per game (28) than the Ravens give up (15.2).
- The Lions rack up 122.9 more yards per game (383.7) than the Ravens give up (260.8).
- Detroit rushes for 124.2 yards per game, 26.5 more than the 97.7 Baltimore allows per outing.
- This season the Lions have six turnovers, two fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (8).
Lions Away Performance
- The Lions' average points scored (25) and conceded (15.3) in away games are both lower than their overall averages of 28 and 18.8, respectively.
- On the road, the Lions accumulate 383 yards per game and concede 265.7. That's less than they gain (383.7) and allow (285.8) overall.
- Detroit's average yards passing on the road (260) is higher than its overall average (259.5). And its average yards conceded away from home (211.3) is lower than overall (221.2).
- The Lions accumulate 123 rushing yards per game in road games (1.2 less than their overall average), and concede 54.3 in away games (10.4 less than overall).
- The Lions' offensive third-down percentage in road games (43.8%) is higher than their overall average (42.2%). And their defensive third-down percentage on the road (27%) is lower than overall (33.3%).
Lions Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/28/2023
|at Green Bay
|W 34-20
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/8/2023
|Carolina
|W 42-24
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|W 20-6
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|FOX
|10/30/2023
|Las Vegas
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|Chicago
|-
|FOX
