The Baltimore Ravens (4-2) host a streaking Detroit Lions (5-1) squad on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Lions have won four games in a row.

The betting trends and insights for the Ravens and Lions can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Lions vs. Ravens Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ravens 3 43 -155 +130

Lions vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Lions

The Lions have played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 43 points.

Detroit's games this year have had a 46.4-point total on average, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lions have put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lions won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Detroit has played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and won that game.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore's matchups this year have an average total of 42.1, 0.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Ravens have covered the spread four times over six games with a set spread.

The Ravens have been moneyline favorites five times this year. They've gone 3-2.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Baltimore has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

Ravens vs. Lions Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Ravens 22.2 12 15.2 6 42.1 1 6 Lions 28.0 5 18.8 10 46.4 3 6

Lions vs. Ravens Betting Insights & Trends

Lions

Over its last three games, Detroit has covered the spread each time, and is 2-1 overall.

The Lions have gone over the total twice in their past three games.

The Ravens have outscored their opponents by a total of 42 points this season (7.0 points per game), and the Lions have put up 55 more points than their opponents (9.2 per game).

Ravens

Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.

Baltimore's past three contests have not hit the over.

The Ravens have 42 more points than their opponents this season (7.0 per game), and the Lions have scored 55 more points than their opponents (9.2 per game).

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 45.8 47.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.5 26.0 25.0 ATS Record 5-1-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.1 43.8 41.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 26.5 22.5 ATS Record 4-2-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 1-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

