The injury report for the Detroit Red Wings (3-1) ahead of their matchup with the Calgary Flames (2-2-1) currently has three players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Robby Fabbri C Out Lower Body Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Carter Mazur LW Out Lower Body

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder

Red Wings vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Red Wings Season Insights (2022-23)

The Red Wings' 237 goals last season (2.9 per game) ranked them 24th in the NHL.

Detroit conceded 275 total goals (3.4 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

They had the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -38.

Flames Season Insights

Calgary has scored the ninth-most goals in the NHL (14 total, 2.8 per game).

Its goal differential (-2) ranks 18th in the league.

Red Wings vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-140) Red Wings (+115) 6.5

