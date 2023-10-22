Having won four in a row, the Detroit Red Wings welcome in the Calgary Flames on Sunday, starting at 5:00 PM ET.

ESPN+ and BSDET is the spot to tune in to watch the Flames and the Red Wings go head to head.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Red Wings vs Flames Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 13 total goals (2.6 per game), 10th in the league.

With 24 goals (4.8 per game), the Red Wings have the league's second-best offense.

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up just 2.4 goals per game (12 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 24 goals over that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 5 2 7 9 2 4 51.7% Alex DeBrincat 5 5 3 8 5 4 0% Shayne Gostisbehere 5 2 4 6 3 1 - Moritz Seider 5 1 4 5 2 3 - Andrew Copp 5 3 1 4 2 3 48.1%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames rank 18th in goals against, giving up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.

The Flames' 14 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.

Defensively, the Flames have given up 14 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored only 14 goals during that time.

Flames Key Players