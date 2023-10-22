Red Wings vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Red Wings (4-1) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they square off against the Calgary Flames (2-2-1) at home on Sunday, October 22 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET.
Red Wings vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Flames (-140)
|Red Wings (+115)
|6.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have won three of the four games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Detroit has played as a moneyline underdog of +115 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.
- The Red Wings have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Detroit has played four games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
Red Wings vs Flames Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Flames Rankings
|Flames Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|14 (18th)
|Goals
|24 (2nd)
|16 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|13 (10th)
|3 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (1st)
|1 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|3 (10th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- The Red Wings have scored the second-most goals (24 goals, 4.8 per game) in the NHL.
- The Red Wings have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, conceding 13 goals (2.6 per game) to rank 10th.
- Their +11 goal differential is third-best in the league.
