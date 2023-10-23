Monday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) squaring off at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:07 PM ET on October 23.

The probable pitchers are Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) for the Phillies and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Phillies Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.

This season, the Phillies have been favored 113 times and won 69, or 61.1%, of those games.

This season Philadelphia has won 22 of its 34 games, or 64.7%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Phillies have a 64.9% chance to win.

Philadelphia has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 796.

The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Diamondbacks games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have won in 47, or 49.5%, of the 95 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Arizona has won seven of 12 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 16 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen October 17 Diamondbacks W 10-0 Aaron Nola vs Merrill Kelly October 19 @ Diamondbacks L 2-1 Ranger Suárez vs Brandon Pfaadt October 20 @ Diamondbacks L 6-5 Cristopher Sanchez vs Joe Mantiply October 21 @ Diamondbacks W 6-1 Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen October 23 Diamondbacks - Aaron Nola vs Merrill Kelly

Diamondbacks Schedule