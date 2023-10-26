NFL Week 8 BetMGM Promo Code, Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Based on our projections, the best bet against the spread in the NFL among Week 8's 16 games is Colts +1 -- for more tips, including parlay possibilities, keep reading.
BetMGM Promo Code
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Best Week 8 Spread Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Pick: Indianapolis +1 vs. New Orleans
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 9.0 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 29
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Minnesota -1.5 vs. Green Bay
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 1.8 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 29
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Tennessee +2.5 vs. Atlanta
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 2.8 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Pittsburgh +2.5 vs. Jacksonville
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Jacksonville by 0.9 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: New York -3 vs. New York
- Matchup: New York Jets at New York Giants
- Projected Favorite & Spread: New York by 3.3 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Take advantage of these best bet suggestions and bet on any game with BetMGM!
Best Week 8 Total Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Over 41 - Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Total: 42.0 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 43.5 - Cincinnati vs. San Francisco
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Total: 41.1 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: October 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Over 38 - Cleveland vs. Seattle
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks
- Projected Total: 42.6 points
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: October 29
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 45.5 - Los Angeles vs. Dallas
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys
- Projected Total: 42.3 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 29
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 44.5 - Baltimore vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Total: 41.2 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: October 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.