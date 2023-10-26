NFL Games on TV: Channel & Free Streaming Options | Week 8
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
The Week 8 NFL lineup features top teams in action. Among those contests is the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Keep reading to learn how to watch every single NFL clash on the docket.
NFL Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, October 26
|Amazon Prime Video (Watch on ESPN+)
|Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|CBS (Watch on ESPN+)
|Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|FOX (Watch on ESPN+)
|Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|FOX (Watch on ESPN+)
|New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|CBS (Watch on ESPN+)
|New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|FOX (Watch on ESPN+)
|New York Jets at New York Giants
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|CBS (Watch on ESPN+)
|Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|FOX (Watch on ESPN+)
|Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|FOX (Watch on ESPN+)
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|CBS (Watch on ESPN+)
|Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|FOX (Watch on ESPN+)
|Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|CBS (Watch on ESPN+)
|Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|CBS (Watch on ESPN+)
|Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|CBS (Watch on ESPN+)
|Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|NBC (Watch on ESPN+)
|Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, October 30
|ABC/ESPN (Watch on ESPN+)
