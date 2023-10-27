If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Allen County, Ohio this week, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

  • Van Wert County
  • Butler County
  • Mahoning County
  • Knox County
  • Richland County
  • Seneca County
  • Perry County
  • Williams County
  • Erie County
  • Mercer County

    • Allen County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Ayersville High School at Shawnee High School - Lima

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Lima, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Elida High School at Butler High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Vandalia, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ayersville High School at Lima Central Catholic School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Lima, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.