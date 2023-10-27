The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSOK.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSOK

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 120 - Cavaliers 108

Cavaliers vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 4.5)

Thunder (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-11.7)

Thunder (-11.7) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.5

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers were 25th in the league in points scored (112.3 per game) and best in points conceded (106.9) last year.

On the boards, Cleveland was 25th in the NBA in rebounds (41.1 per game) last season. It was second-best in rebounds allowed (41.2 per game).

Last season the Cavaliers were ranked 19th in the league in assists with 24.9 per game.

Cleveland was the fourth-best team in the league in turnovers per game (12.4) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (14.7) last year.

The Cavaliers made 11.6 3-pointers per game and shot 36.7% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 19th and 11th, respectively, in the NBA.

