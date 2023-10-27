The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSOK.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Cavaliers Games

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell recorded 28.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4.4 assists last year. He also sank 48.4% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per game (third in league).

Per game, Evan Mobley averaged 16.2 points, 9 boards and 2.8 assists. He also delivered 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocks (eighth in league).

Darius Garland averaged 21.6 points, 2.7 boards and 7.8 assists. He also sank 46.2% of his shots from the field and 41% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

Caris LeVert recorded 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He made 43.1% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Last season, Max Strus averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists. He made 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers last season were 31.4 points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 51% from the field.

Josh Giddey put up 16.6 points, 6.2 assists and 7.9 boards.

Jalen Williams recorded 14.1 points, 3.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Luguentz Dort averaged 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he pus up 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Isaiah Joe averaged 9.5 points, 1.2 assists and 2.4 boards.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cavaliers Thunder 112.3 Points Avg. 117.5 106.9 Points Allowed Avg. 116.4 48.8% Field Goal % 46.5% 36.7% Three Point % 35.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.