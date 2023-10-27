How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) on October 27, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Thunder.
Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Cavaliers vs Thunder Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Thunder Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Thunder Betting Trends & Stats
|Cavaliers vs Thunder Prediction
|Cavaliers vs Thunder Odds/Over/Under
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cavaliers had a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents made.
- In games Cleveland shot higher than 47.4% from the field, it went 35-16 overall.
- The Cavaliers were the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Thunder finished 12th.
- Last year, the Cavaliers recorded just 4.1 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Thunder gave up (116.4).
- Cleveland had a 20-7 record last season when putting up more than 116.4 points.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Cavaliers played better at home last year, putting up 113.2 points per game, compared to 111.3 per game on the road.
- Cleveland gave up 105 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.8 fewer points than it allowed on the road (108.8).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, the Cavaliers fared better at home last year, averaging 11.9 per game, compared to 11.3 away from home. Meanwhile, they posted a 36.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.8% mark on the road.
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jarrett Allen
|Out
|Ankle
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Darius Garland
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Dean Wade
|Questionable
|Illness
