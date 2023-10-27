Searching for how to watch high school football games in Clermont County, Ohio this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

  • Hamilton County

    • Clermont County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    New Richmond at Wapakoneta High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Wapakoneta, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dixie High School at Williamsburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Williamsburg, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

