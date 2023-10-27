High school football action in Franklin County, Ohio is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Franklin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Walnut Ridge High School at Canal Winchester High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Canal Winchester, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kettering Fairmont at Dublin Coffman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Westerville North High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Westerville, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hoover at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Columbus, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bexley at Granville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Granville, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    New Albany High School at Pickerington Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Pickington, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Worthington Christian High School at Ironton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Ironton, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Charles Preparatory School at Green High School - Uniontown

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Uniontown, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

