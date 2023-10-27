Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
High school football action in Franklin County, Ohio is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Walnut Ridge High School at Canal Winchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Canal Winchester, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kettering Fairmont at Dublin Coffman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Dublin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Westerville North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Westerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoover at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Columbus, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bexley at Granville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Granville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Albany High School at Pickerington Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Pickington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Worthington Christian High School at Ironton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Ironton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Charles Preparatory School at Green High School - Uniontown
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Uniontown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
