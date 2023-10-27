Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Hamilton County, Ohio this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Hamilton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Reading High School at Indian Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Cincinnati Hills League

Cincinnati Hills League How to Stream: Watch Here

Dayton Christian High School at Cincinnati Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Hills at Lakota West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: West Chester, OH

West Chester, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Deer Park at Twin Valley South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: West Alexandria, OH

West Alexandria, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Lockland at Ansonia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Ansonia, OH

Ansonia, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Turpin High School at Anderson High School