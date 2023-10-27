Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune will meet Novak Djokovic next in the Rolex Paris Masters quarterfinals. Rune has the fifth-best odds (+900) to be crowned champion at AccorHotels Arena.

Rune at the 2023 Rolex Paris Masters

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 28 - November 5

October 28 - November 5 Venue: AccorHotels Arena

AccorHotels Arena Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Hard

Rune's Next Match

Rune will play Djokovic in the quarterfinals on Friday, November 3 at 2:30 PM ET, after getting past Daniel Altmaier in the previous round 6-3, 6-3.

Rune currently has odds of +260 to win his next contest versus Djokovic.

Rune Stats

Rune is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 54-ranked Altmaier in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Rune has won two of his 22 tournaments so far over the past year, with an overall record of 45-20.

Rune is 20-14 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament title.

Rune, over the past year, has played 65 matches across all court surfaces, and 25.3 games per match.

On hard courts, Rune has played 34 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 24.0 games per match while winning 52.0% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Rune has been victorious in 23.6% of his return games and 82.7% of his service games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Rune has won 82.1% of his games on serve and 22.0% on return.

