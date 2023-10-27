Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Medina County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Medina County, Ohio. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Medina County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
John Marshall High School at Medina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Medina, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandusky at Buckeye High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Medina, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.