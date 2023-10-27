Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Monroe County, Ohio? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

  • Hamilton County
  • Lake County
  • Ashland County
  • Ashtabula County
  • Seneca County
  • Cuyahoga County
  • Perry County
  • Franklin County
  • Stark County
  • Jefferson County

    • Monroe County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    South Gallia at Monroe Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Woodsfield, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.